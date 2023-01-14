38 awarded degrees at special convocation

Tribune News Service

Mandi Gobindgarh, Jan 13

In a special convocation held at Desh Bhagat University (DBU), Mandi Gobindgarh, 38 graduates of the Bachelor of Ophthalmic Medical Science (BOMS) programme were awarded degrees.

Chancellor of the university Zora Singh said to combat eye-related ailments and the blindness rate in rural India, the Union Government started the National Programme for Control of Blindness (NPCB) in 1978. For the same purpose, a two-year Diploma of Ophthalmic Assistant was launched in various government medical colleges across the country after completion of 10+2 with medical subjects. These trained ophthalmic assistants provided primary eye care services to the rural population and were successful in reducing the rate of blindness in the rural population.

He said in response to societal needs, the Desh Bhagat University launched the Bachelor of Ophthalmic Medical Science Lateral Entry Degree Programme in 2018 for these diploma holders.

Dr Tajinder Kaur, Pro-Chancellor of the university, said so far, 175 ophthalmic assistants had been awarded BOMS degrees in four different batches.