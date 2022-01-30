387 test +ve, 4 succumb in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 29

As many as 387 persons tested positive for Covid while four lost their lives due to the virus in the district today. Those who lost their lives today belong to Rupalo village, Vishwakarma Nagar, Shimlapuri and Sahnewal.

Now, a total of 1,07,506 persons have tested positive for the virus so far since March 2020 while 2,210 persons from the district have succumbed to the virus till now.

The recovery rate of Covid patients today rose to 94.29 per cent. On Saturday, there were 3,928 active cases in the district and 3,722 were asked to isolate themselves at their homes by the Health Department.

At present, there are 365 patients admitted to various private and government hospitals. Of these, 206 belong to Ludhiana district while 159 are from other districts. Today, 29 patients were on ventilator.

Till date, 31,66,181 samples have been taken, of which 30,44,598 were found negative.

Samples of 6,828 suspected patients were sent for testing today, the results of which are expected shortly.