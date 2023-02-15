38th Raising Day of 26 Rajput observed

Ludhiana, February 14
Ex-servicemen of the 26th Rajput Regiment celebrated the 38th Raising Day at Model Town here recently. While welcoming all the guests, ex-serviceman Saroop Singh addressed the guests. The programme was attended by singers Gurmeet Singh Fauji and Veena Hans who entertained the audience with their songs.
Surjit Singh, Malkit Singh, Amarjit Singh Bihla and Darbara Singh were the main speakers during the event. During the function, tributes were paid to those ex-servicemen who have passed away. In the end, Amarjit Singh Bihla thanked all the guests present at the venue and remembered the invaluable contribution of soldiers in keeping the country and its citizens safe.
