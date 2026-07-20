39 get training in fruit, vegetables cultivation at PAU

The Skill Development Centre, Directorate of Extension Education, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), organised a five-day training course on “Cultivation of Fruits, Vegetables and Ornamental Plants” for farmers and farm women of Punjab under the guidance of Makhan Singh Bhullar, Director of Extension Education. A total of 39 trainees participated in the course.

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Providing details of the course, Rupinder Kaur, Associate Director (Skill Development) said that the course familiarised farmers and farm women with scientific and efficient methods of cultivating fruits, vegetables and ornamental plants, enabling them to acquire practical skills and adopt these activities as a source of livelihood.

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Technical coordinator Jaswinder Singh Brar stated that experts delivered lectures on various topics such as fruit cultivation in Punjab, orchard planning, planting techniques, care and management of young plants, production of mango and litchi, cultivation of minor fruits, and planning, planting and maintenance of fruit plants in home gardens.

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Technical coordinator Simrat Singh stated that experts from the Department of Floriculture and Landscaping shared information on topics such as the importance of floriculture, flower cultivation under polyhouses, production and marketing of cut flowers and the management and control of diseases affecting ornamental plants.

Providing further details, coordinator Dilpreet Talwar said that experts delivered lectures on vegetable seed production, disease management, insect pest management and post-harvest handling and storage of vegetables.

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Prerna Kapila acquainted the participants with the regulations of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India. Kanwaljit Kaur provided information about various training courses conducted by the Skill Development Centre.