39 govt schools sans teachers in Ludhiana dist

1,742 posts vacant | All 992 primary schools don’t even have sweepers, watchmen

A government primary school in Ludhiana. Ashwani Dhiman



Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, March 1

In what appears to be a sorry state of affairs, at least 39 government schools were without even a single teacher while not less than 1,742 posts of teaching staff of various levels were also lying vacant in the district.

Notably, all 992 government primary schools in the district were running without sweepers and watchmen in the absence of their sanctioned posts.

If this was not enough, at least 150 government schools in Ludhiana were having a single teacher each to cater to the entire lot of students in their respective institutions.

This was despite the fact that over 1,100 elementary teachers were provided to Ludhiana district after 6,635 new recruitments were made in July last year.

The situation had become bad to worse with the retirement of 14 block primary education officers (BPEOs) since December 31 last following which the primary schools were lacking proper monitoring.

The official data available with The Tribune revealed that 35 primary and 4 upper primary schools were teacher-less in the district, which included 2 in Dehlon-1 block, 4 in Dehlon-2, 2 each in Doraha and Jagraon, 3 in Khanna-1, 1 each in Khanna-2 and Machhiwara-2, 2 in Mangat-2, 1 in Mangat-3, 4 each in Pakhowal and Raikot, 6 in Sidhwan Bet-1, and 3 primary schools were without even a single teacher in Sidhwan Bet-2 block.

Among the teacher-less upper primary schools, the maximum of two were having no teacher in Dehlon-2 block, and one each were running without any tutor in Machhiwara-1 and Raikot blocks.

The 132 government primary schools, which were running with a single teacher, included maximum 19 institutions in Machhiwara-1 block, 13 each in Machhiwara-2, Mangat-3 and Sidhwan Bet-1, 12 in Sidhwan Bet-2, 11 in Dehlon-2, 7 in Samrala, 6 each in Doraha, Pakhowal and Sudhar, 5 each in Dehlon-1, Khanna-1 and Raikot, 4 in Khanna-2, 3 in Mangat-1 and one such elementary institution was located in Mangat-2 block.

Among the 18 upper primary schools with a single teacher, the maximum of 3 each institutions were in Machhiwara-1 and Sidhwan Bet-1 blocks, 2 each in Khanna-1 and Sudhar, and 1 each such school was situated in Dehlon-1, Dehlon-2, Doraha, Khanna-2, Machhiwara-2, Mangat-2, Pakhowal and Samrala blocks.

In this way, as many as 189 government schools in the district were either without even a single teacher or were running with a single teacher. These included 35 primary and 4 upper primary institutions without even a single teacher and 132 primary and 18 upper primary with a single teacher each.

40 posts of

principals vacant

As many as 1,742 posts of the total 11,563 sanctioned posts of teachers in Ludhiana district were also lying vacant with 9,821 tutors running the affairs of a total of 1,525 government schools, which included 992 primary, 191 senior secondary, 177 middle and 165 high schools.

The vacancies included 40 posts of principal, 94 headmaster/ headmistress, 158 lecturers, 979 master cadre, 37 computer faculty, 41 CHT, 65 HT, and 328 posts of JBT teachers in the primary cadre were lying vacant.

Notably, the district had got the lion’s share of 1,111 teachers of the total 6,635 tutors hired by the state government in July last year. Of these, 10 teachers had already left the district after being transferred out.

HOPEFUL OF EARLY RELIEF

}With the state government already in the process of hiring more teachers, we are hopeful that we would get more teachers soon to fill the vacancies. Even with the present strength, we are trying our level best to deal with the situation and impart the best possible education to our students. Once the staff crunch is resolved, all our schools will further improve their standard.” – BALDEV SINGH JODHAN, DISTRICT EDUCATION OFFICER (ELEMENTARY EDUCATION)

