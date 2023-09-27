39 Gujarat agri varsity students visit PAU

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 26

Thirty-nine students of Anand Agricultural University, Gujarat, visited the School of Business Studies of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), under the ICAR-NAHEP programme.

Dr Ramandeep Singh, Director-cum-Professor, School of Business Studies, welcomed the students and faculty. He said that entrepreneurship being the buzzword in today’s world was deemed fit to form the base of this educational tour.

Providing insightful details on entrepreneurship in agri-business, he informed that there exists a thin line between self-employment and entrepreneurship, and that the problem of unemployment could only be eradicated if people were encouraged to become entrepreneurs. He emphasised on the importance of knowledge and self-motivation as vital aspects that students need to transform themselves into agri-business leaders. Dr Singh also stressed upon the importance of knowing the basics of agri-business. He said an agripreneur needed to learn the art of managing all the variable factors including inputs, farming, processing, marketing, storage, transportation and consumers.

