39 Gujarat agri varsity students visit PAU

Ludhiana, September 26
Thirty-nine students of Anand Agricultural University, Gujarat, visited the School of Business Studies of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), under the ICAR-NAHEP programme.
Dr Ramandeep Singh, Director-cum-Professor, School of Business Studies, welcomed the students and faculty. He said that entrepreneurship being the buzzword in today’s world was deemed fit to form the base of this educational tour.
Providing insightful details on entrepreneurship in agri-business, he informed that there exists a thin line between self-employment and entrepreneurship, and that the problem of unemployment could only be eradicated if people were encouraged to become entrepreneurs. He emphasised on the importance of knowledge and self-motivation as vital aspects that students need to transform themselves into agri-business leaders. Dr Singh also stressed upon the importance of knowing the basics of agri-business. He said an agripreneur needed to learn the art of managing all the variable factors including inputs, farming, processing, marketing, storage, transportation and consumers.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Not Government of India’s policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar on Nijjar killing
The minister's comments come against the backdrop of the US ...
Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh
Describing the allegations levelled by Justin Trudeau agains...
NIA raids 30 places in Punjab to unearth terrorist-gangster-smuggler nexus
Raids 51 places in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, UP, Delhi
BSF seizes 1.5kg drugs dropped by drone near border in Amritsar
The seized substances are three packets of narcotics, wrappe...
Chandigarh scientist honoured at CSIR's 82nd foundation day
Ashwani Kumar's work on potential reduction in TB treatment ...