39-member Amritsar DPS delegation visits varsity

Ludhiana, May 24
A 39-member delegation of students, comprising six teachers, from Delhi Public School, Amritsar, visited PAU to acquire as well as strengthen their agricultural knowledge and get in touch with Punjab’s glorious cultural heritage. Dr PK Malhothra conducted the visit of the delegation to the School of Agricultural Biotechnology, wherein they were shown various laboratories, ongoing research programmes and achievements of PAU in agri-biotechnology.
While welcoming the visiting delegation, Varinder Singh from Communication Centre explained the set-up of PAU’s Museum of Rural Life as well as Museum of Land, Water and Power Resources with a focus on traditional rural life and the prevailing land and water crisis in the state.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Lok Sabha election 2024 phase 6 LIVE: 10.82 per cent voter turnout recorded till 9am; highest in Bengal, lowest in Odisha
UP records voter turnout of 12.33 per cent, Delhi 8.94 pc, J...
In photos, Haryana voters try to beat the heat by turning early birds
At 44 degrees Celsius, mercury set to raise poll day fever i...
What makes Delhi, a bellwether state, more interesting this time
The sixth phase contest in the national capital is also a di...
Congress’ Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s children cast their votes, urge everyone to exercise their rights
Voting for the sixth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha election...
Here is why Punjab-origin truck driver, who caused bus crash that killed 16 hockey players in Canada, to be deported to India
Sidhu, a newly married permanent resident from India, barrel...