39-member Amritsar DPS delegation visits varsity

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 24

A 39-member delegation of students, comprising six teachers, from Delhi Public School, Amritsar, visited PAU to acquire as well as strengthen their agricultural knowledge and get in touch with Punjab’s glorious cultural heritage. Dr PK Malhothra conducted the visit of the delegation to the School of Agricultural Biotechnology, wherein they were shown various laboratories, ongoing research programmes and achievements of PAU in agri-biotechnology.

While welcoming the visiting delegation, Varinder Singh from Communication Centre explained the set-up of PAU’s Museum of Rural Life as well as Museum of Land, Water and Power Resources with a focus on traditional rural life and the prevailing land and water crisis in the state.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.