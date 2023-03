39th District Weightlifting Championship: Khanna lifters reign supreme

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, March 12

Participants from Khanna proved their supremacy by winning maximum positions in the two-day 39th Ludhiana District Weightlifting Championship for boys and girls, organised by the District Weightlifting Association that concluded at Ludhiana Weightlifting and Bodybuilding Club, Rakh Bagh here on Saturday.

Parvesh Chander Sharma, gold medalist in Commonwealth Games and honorary general secretary of the association, congratulated winnerson the occasion.

Results (Boys):

Below 55 kg: 1st Chandan (Sahnewal), 2nd Sandeep Verma (Doraha), 3rd Jagjeet Singh (Jarg); Below 61 kg: 1st Rajan Yadav (Ludhiana), 2nd Satyam Sai (Ludhiana); Below 67 kg: 1st Mukesh Kumar (Khanna), 2nd Rajinder Singh (Khanna), 3rd Sharwan Kumar (Ludhiana).

Below 73 kg: 1st Lovedeep Singh (Khanna), 2nd Piyush (Ludhiana), 3rd Nikhil (Ludhiana); Below 81 kg: 1st Abhijeet Pandey (Khanna), 2nd Chetan (Ludhiana), 3rd Sukhwant Singh (Ludhiana); Below 89 kg: 1st Varun Arora (Sahnewal), 2nd Ajay Kumar (Khanna), 3rd Shubham (Ludhiana).

Below 96 kg: 1st Navkirat Singh (Sudhar), 2nd Mohd Aslam (Jarg); Below 102 kg: 1st Jasveer Singh (Ludhiana), 2nd Lovedeep Singh (Ludhiana).

Girls:

Below 45 kg: 1st Harsimrat Kaur Gill (Khanna), 2nd Tanya (Jarg), 3rd Pawanjot Kaur (Jarg); Below 49 kg: 1st Manisha Kumari (Doraha), 2nd Poonam (Ludhiana), 3rd Ravia Begum (Jarg); Below 55 kg: 1st Harmanpreet Kaur (Jarg), 2nd Gaganjot Kaur (Ludhiana), 3rd Mansi Kaur (Khanna).

Below 59 kg: 1st Diksha Dhiman (Ludhiana), 2nd Yashmeen Kaur (Jarg), 3rd Deepa Rani (Ludhiana); Below 64 kg: 1st Simrandeep Kaur (Ludhiana), 2nd Manpreet Kaur (Jarg), 3rd Anshika (Ludhiana); Below 71 kg: 1st Diksha Sharma (Doraha), 2nd Sukhmanpreet Kaur (Jarg), 3rd Navjot Kaur (Khanna).

Below 76 kg: 1st Jivan Lata (Ludhiana); Below 81 kg: 1st Manpreet Kaur (Khanna), 2nd Jasmeen Kaur (Khanna), 3rd Ananya Shukla (Ludhiana).