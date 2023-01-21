3K machines on display in agri progress expo

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 20

Punjab Rural Development and Panchayats, NRI Affairs, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Friday inaugurated the third India Agri Progress Expo at the Ludhiana Exhibition Centre in Sahnewal near here.

5,000 visit event on Day One The first day of the third India Agri Progress Expo witnessed over 5,000 visitors, which included farmers, students and experts from agricultural institutes and traders dealing in agriculture machinery.

After inaugurating the exhibition, Dhaliwal checked the latest machinery exhibited by various exhibitors and also enquired about uses, price and advantages of the machinery.

While addressing the gathering at the centre, Dhaliwal thanked the organisers for providing a platform where companies could reach out to farmers and could make them aware about the latest technologies.

He said 72 per cent of Punjabis were directly or indirectly linked with farming. Hence, if the farming sector suffers, the economy of the state would also suffer.

“The state government will support each and every business or idea which will help in making the agriculture sector profitable,” he assured.

He said maximum farmers in Punjab were small and marginal, who have less than 5 acres of farming land and supporting such farmers was the need of the hour. “I request companies to manufacture machines keeping the small and marginal farmers as their target customers. The price of machinery should not be over Rs 1 lakh each,” he advised.

He said earlier, the state Agriculture Department was also not reaching out to the small farmers. “Now, we are making efforts to support these farmers so that we can witness actual progress in the sector in the coming days,” he claimed.

Dhaliwal added that in the paddy harvesting season, the small farmers were provided with machinery and with the support of these farmers, stubble burning was reduced by 30 per cent. “But our aim is to eliminate the practice. Hence, we have to come up with affordable machinery so that small farmers can easily purchase and bring it in use,” he asserted.

Over 3,000 machines were put on display by over 200 companies from across the country at the exhibition.

The expo was organised in association with the Punjab State Agriculture Implement Manufacturers’ Association and was supported by the Agricultural Machinery Manufacturers’ Association.