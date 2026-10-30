DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / 3rd attempt to damage Ambedkar statue in Jalandhar raises security concerns

3rd attempt to damage Ambedkar statue in Jalandhar raises security concerns

The woman who allegedly attempted to damage the protective shield was arrested by the police

article_Author
Shivani Bhakoo
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:22 PM Oct 30, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Members of BHAVADAS have sought accountability, pointing out that repeated incidents could disturb peace in the city. File
Advertisement

Tension prevailed in the city once again after the glass shield around the statue of Dr BR Ambedkar at Jalandhar Bypass Chowk was allegedly damaged on Friday morning.

The woman who allegedly attempted to damage the protective shield was arrested by the police. However, this was the third such attempt to damage the statue, raising questions over the security arrangements at the site, including police deployment and the installation of CCTV cameras.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, members of BHAVADAS have sought accountability, pointing out that repeated incidents could disturb peace in the city.

Advertisement

The organisation's leaders have urged the authorities to establish the truth behind the incident, saying that merely attributing the act to a mentally challenged person pelting stones would no longer suffice.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts