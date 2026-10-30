3rd attempt to damage Ambedkar statue in Jalandhar raises security concerns

Tension prevailed in the city once again after the glass shield around the statue of Dr BR Ambedkar at Jalandhar Bypass Chowk was allegedly damaged on Friday morning.

The woman who allegedly attempted to damage the protective shield was arrested by the police. However, this was the third such attempt to damage the statue, raising questions over the security arrangements at the site, including police deployment and the installation of CCTV cameras.

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Meanwhile, members of BHAVADAS have sought accountability, pointing out that repeated incidents could disturb peace in the city.

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The organisation's leaders have urged the authorities to establish the truth behind the incident, saying that merely attributing the act to a mentally challenged person pelting stones would no longer suffice.