3rd convocation to be held at vet varsity

Ludhiana, April 28
Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Ludhiana, will conduct its third convocation on May 6 at 10 am at Pal Auditorium, PAU Campus, Ludhiana. The event will witness the conferring of degrees, merit certificates and gold medals to the students of PhD, Masters and Bachelors programmes from all constituent colleges of the university.
Dr Harmanjit Singh Banga, Registrar, GADVASU, said the convocation will be presided over by Kultar Singh Sandhwan, the Speaker of Punjab Legislative Assembly. Laljit Singh Bhullar, Cabinet Minister, Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Dairy Development, will be the guest of honour on the occasion at Pal Auditorium.
The Governor of Punjab, who is also the chancellor of the university, has approved the award of Honorary Degree to Rupinder Singh Sodhi, former Managing Director, Amul, on the recommendation of Board of Management and Academic Council of the university for his contributions in the sector of milk cooperative and dairy industry.
