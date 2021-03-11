3x3 red bull basketball Tournament: Pistol Group outplay Naya Nangal to lift title

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, May 24

Pistol Group emerged winners in the 3x3 Red Bull Basketball Tournament held at Guru Nanak Stadium.

A total of 32 teams battled it out in the tournament and in the final Pistol Group outplayed Naya Nangal 21-10 to lift the title.

It now will represent the state in the national championship scheduled on June 17 at Chandigarh. The champions at Chandigarh will take part in the World Championship to be held at Cairo in Egypt.

Teja Singh Dhaliwal, honorary general secretary, Punjab Basketball Association, congratulated the winners and thanked all the participants for their cooperation in organising the tournament successfully. He exuded confidence that Punjab players are set to excel in this format of the game at the national and international level competitions.

Officials of the District Basketball Association, Ludhiana including Vijay Chopra and Avinish Aggarwal along with coaches Rajinder Singh, Narinder Kumar and Richu Sharma were among others present during the tournament.