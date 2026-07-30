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Home / Ludhiana / 4 Aam Aadmi Pind Clinics to be inaugurated in Ludhiana on August 1

4 Aam Aadmi Pind Clinics to be inaugurated in Ludhiana on August 1

Clinics ready at Seh, Thindsa, Talwandi Khurd and Chakk Kalan in Ludhiana

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Manav Mander
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:34 AM Jul 30, 2026 IST
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Health Department officials said a trial run of the facilities found them ready for operations.
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Aam Aadmi Pind Clinics will be inaugurated at four villages on August 1, Health Department officials said, adding that these are first of eight such facilities to be made operational across the district.

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The clinics will be inaugurated on August 1 in Seh, Thindsa, Talwandi Khurd and Chakk Kalan. A dry run of all four facilities was conducted and confirmed their operational readiness.

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Doctors, who have been empanelled for these clinics, will be available through telemedicine and a staff nurse will be present at each facility. A doctor has been assigned the responsibility of five clinics and a staff nurse will be responsible for two clinics, working alternatively in morning and afternoon shifts.

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Dr Harinder Sood, acting civil surgeon, said that all preparations, including equipment, medicines, IT infrastructure, staffing and patient service systems, had been completed. The dry run demonstrated that the clinics are prepared to begin delivering healthcare services to the public.

“The new clinics will bring quality primary healthcare closer to the doorsteps of rural residents by offering free OPD consultations, essential medicines, diagnostics and preventive health services,” Dr Sood added.

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He said the state government is committed to strengthening the public healthcare system by expanding access to modern, affordable and patient-centric healthcare in every village.

“The clinics will significantly improve healthcare accessibility and contribute towards building a healthier state,” said Dr Sood.

The Health Department appealed to the public to make full use of the services available at these clinics and benefit from the state government’s initiative to provide quality healthcare at the village level.

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