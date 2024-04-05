4 arrested with narcotics

Our Correspondent

Raikot, April 4

The police have arrested four persons wanted in three different cases registered under the NDPS Act and Excise Act at Raikot City and Raikot Sadar police stations under the Ludhiana (Rural) police district.

Large quantities of narcotics and two motorcycles used in the crime were seized from the suspects arrested from different places on Wednesday.

The suspects were identified as Ravinder Singh Nikka of Wazidpur Badesha in Sangrur district, Deep Singh and Satnam Singh of Kot Dunna in Barnala district and Gurpreet Singh of Acharwal village in Ludhiana district.

Raikot DSP Rachhpal Singh Dhindsa said the Raikot Sadar police station had arrested Ravinder Singh, when he was going to supply narcotics, on Raikot Jalaldiwal road on his motorcycle on Wednesday. One kilogramme of opium and the motorcycle used in the crime were seized by personnel led by Jalaldiwal Chowki ASI Lakhvir Singh.

In another case registered under the NDPS Act at the Raikot City police station, personnel led by ASI Gurmit Singh arrested Deep Singh and Satnam Singh of Kot Dunna village when they were ‘suspiciously’ standing near a drain on Raikot Barnala road. Around 20 gm of heroin, an electronic scale for measuring the contraband and a motorcycle used in crime were seized from the duo.

In another case, the Raikot City police arrested Gurpreet Singh of Acharwal who was allegedly selling illicit liquor. As many as 24 bottles of country liquor were seized from his possession.