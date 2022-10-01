4 booked for duping bizwoman

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 30

The Moti Nagar police registered a case of fraud against four Delhi-based persons, including a woman, on the charges of hacking Indian customs ID of a city-based businesswoman.

The booked accused have been identified as Amresh Mishra, Mayank Goyal, Kajal and Sanjay, all residents of Delhi.

Complainant Manju Garg, a resident of Phase 4 Moti Nagar, told the police that she was running a readymade garments business and dealing in foreign countries. “I have a licence of Indian customs and on the basis of this licence, the Union Government gives incentives to the traders,” she further added.

The complainant said in April this year when she tried to create a login ID on the site recommended by the Indian customs for claiming incentives, she failed to do so due to some error. Later when she inquired about the error, she got to know that someone had already created ID on behalf of her business and claimed incentives worth several lakhs.

Investigating officer inspector Sanjiv Kapoor said further probe was on in the case.