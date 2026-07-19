4 booked for holding man hostage, demanding Rs 20L in Ludhiana

The Ludhiana police have registered a case against four persons on the charges of illegally detaining a man and demanding Rs 20 lakh as extortion. Those booked have been identified as Ronak Singh, Prerna Jamwal and Shiv Krishan Sehgal, all from Sector 17, Chandigarh, and Divya Singh Jamwal, a resident of Dwarka, Delhi.

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Complainant Vikram Singh, a resident of Abohar, told the police that on July 12, he lodged a police complaint stating that on June 13, he received a WhatsApp call from the aforementioned persons, who asked him to reach Hambran Road with the said amount. On June 17, he along with his driver, was travelling in a vehicle when the accused stopped him on the Verka Milk Plant road.

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“I was taken out of the vehicle and held hostage by the accused. They asked me to withdraw the complaint I had filed against them and also demanded Rs 20 lakh, failing which they threatened to kill my family,” alleged the complainant in the FIR on Friday. He was reportedly released after two hours.

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SHO, Sarabha Nagar, Inspector Vijay Kumar said that the case was registered after an investigation by the crime wing, and the case file reached the police station yesterday. “We are yet to initiate further investigation and further action will be taken as per law. No accused has been arrested in the case so far,” added the SHO.

The complainant said that he would not comment on the case as the investigation was underway. He also did not reveal the exact motive behind the alleged crime.