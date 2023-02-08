4 booked for thrashing man to death in Doraha, hunt on

Our Correspondent

Doraha, February 7

The police have booked a financier and his three accomplices for allegedly beating up a man to death on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. The police are conducting raids to nab the accused.

According to the information, a financier, Jagjit Singh Tony of Ludhiana, along with his three accomplices thrashed one of his workers, Rajan Singla (48 years), and later left him in a critical condition outside Rajwant Hospital at Doraha. The victim was later admitted to SPS Hospital where he died. The CCTV footage of the alleged accused dropping the victim is available with the police.

The Doraha police have registered a case under Sections 302 and 34 of the IPC against the financier and his three accomplices.

Doraha SHO Vijay Kumar said whereabouts of the accused were being tracked from the CCTV images available with the police and very soon they would be in police net. The reason for beating the man to death is still unknown to the police.