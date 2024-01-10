4 buildings sealed in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 9

The municipal corporation (MC) sealed four buildings on Tuesday as the owners allegedly failed to submit Change of Land Use (CLU) charges and other pending dues with the department.

These buildings included three industrial buildings in Mahavir Jain Colony, Tajpur Road and a commercial building in Jamalpur area, Chandigarh Road. The areas fall under the Zone B of the MC.

Assistant Town Planner (ATP) Harvinder Singh Honey said the civic body had also served notices to the owners of the buildings in the past and directed them to submit the pending dues including CLU charges etc. But the owners failed to submit the dues following which the buildings were sealed on Tuesday, he said.

“The sealed buildings would be opened only after the building owners submit pending dues with the department,” he said.

MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi has directed the building branch officials to conduct regular drives against illegal constructions and take strict action against the same.