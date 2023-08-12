4 challans issued against illegal meat slaughtering

Ludhiana, August 11
Continuing its action against illegal slaughtering of meat, Municipal Corporation (MC) conducted raids at meat shops on Gill Road here on Friday.
Teams issued challans against four meat shop owners caught involved in illegal slaughtering. The team of civic body officials, led by veterinary officer Shubh Arshdeep Singh, also issued a warning to the shop owners that they should get
the meat slaughtered at the modern slaughterhouse facility of the corporation in the Haibowal dairy complex and stop illegal slaughtering.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
29 killed in Himachal Pradesh rains, 9 of them in Shimla landslides
All schools and colleges in the state closed on Monday
5 die, 20 trapped as temple collapses in Shimla following heavy rain
CM oversees the rescue operation at the site
7 killed in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan following cloudburst
2 houses and a cowshed washed away following the cloudburst
6 die in landslides after heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi
The death toll may increase further, says DC Arindam Chaudha...
Rescue operation on to save technician buried under soil in Punjab's Jalandhar
Man has been buried under 80 feet of soil since Saturday nig...