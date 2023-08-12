4 challans issued against illegal meat slaughtering

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 11

Continuing its action against illegal slaughtering of meat, Municipal Corporation (MC) conducted raids at meat shops on Gill Road here on Friday.

Teams issued challans against four meat shop owners caught involved in illegal slaughtering. The team of civic body officials, led by veterinary officer Shubh Arshdeep Singh, also issued a warning to the shop owners that they should get

the meat slaughtered at the modern slaughterhouse facility of the corporation in the Haibowal dairy complex and stop illegal slaughtering.