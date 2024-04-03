4 colonisers booked for developing illegal colonies

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 2

Continuing with its action against developers of illegal colonies, the police registered four cases in this connection on Monday.

In the first case, the Sadar police booked an unknown coloniser for dividing a land for residential and commercial purposes. A developer has to seek permission from GLADA for the change of land use (CLU). The unknown developer violated the PAPRA Act as he had not sought any permission in this regard. Another case was registered by the Sadar police against an unknown coloniser, who developed an illegal residential and commercial colony at Phullanwal village. The coloniser had not obtained any licence for setting up a colony.

The third case was registered by the Sadar police against an unknown coloniser for developing an illegal commercial and residential colony at Mehmoodpura village.

The police registered the fourth case against unknown colonisers who had developed an illegal colony at Meharban. When the matter came into the notice of GLADA officials, they lodged a police complaint and cases werre registered in this connection..

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.