4 conmen booked for duping elderly resident of Rs 80K

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 16

An elderly man was cheated by four conmen, who after exchanging the ATM card with him stole Rs 80, 000 from his savings bank account recently.

The city police yesterday registered a case against the four unidentified persons and launched investigation to identify the suspects.

The complainant, Karnail Singh, of Bhai Himmat Singh Nagar said he had lodged a complaint with the Dugri police on November 7 and the police took almost eight days to register a case.

Karnail said he had an account with the State Bank of India and on November 7, he had gone to withdraw money from an ATM of the SBI near the Ittanwala road. When he was trying to withdraw the money from the ATM, four unidentified persons came to him. The suspects engaged him in a conversation and fraudulently changed his ATM card and fled the spot.

Karnail said before he could identify his card, he started receiving messages for withdrawing money and Rs 80K was withdrawn in a few minutes. The victim apprised the ATM guard of the matter. The card which the miscreants had exchanged with him belonged to Gurcharan Singh.

Case filed after eight days: victim

