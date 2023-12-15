4-day Sufi Fest kicks off with Sham-e-Qawwali

Our Correspondent

Malerkotla, December 14

The first four-day Malerkotla Sufi Festival began with live performances by Sultana Noora, Kamal Khan and Vakil Khan during Sham-e-Qawwali at Government College, Malerkotla, on Thursday.

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Dr Jamil-ur-Rehman inaugurated the event and Additional Deputy Commissioner Surinder Singh chaired the opening session.

Ahmedgarh SDM Harbans Singh, Amargarh SDM Surinder Kaur and DRO Manmohan Kaushik were among other dignitaries sharing the dais.

Addressing the gathering MLA Jamil-ur-Rehman said the Punjab government led by Bhagwant Mann was committed to make the state ‘Rangla Punjab’ and Malerkotla and its historical localities would emerge as tourist spots after the conclusion of the four day event on Sunday.

