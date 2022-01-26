Covid: 4 dead; 492 test positive in Ludhiana district

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 25

After a gap of 17 days the district today saw less than 500 positive cases reported within 24 hours. Today 492 persons tested positive for Covid. It was last on January 7 that 324 cases were reported in Ludhiana.

Today four men succumbed to the virus. The deceased belonged to Tibba Road, Kidwai Nagar, Manuke village and Shimlapuri.

A total of 1,05,572 persons have tested positive for the virus since March 2020, while 2,189 persons from the district have succumbed to the virus till now.

The recovery rate of Covid-19 patients today rose to 91.70 per cent. Today there were 6,571 active cases in the district and 6,327 patients were asked to isolate themselves at their homes by the Health Department.

At present there are 380 patients admitted to various private and government hospitals. Out of these, 244 patients belong to Ludhiana, while 136 are from other districts. Today 26 patients were on ventilator support.

Till date, a total of 31,39,421 samples for Covid test have been taken, of which 30,20,134 were found negative.

Samples of 6,927 suspected patients were sent for testing today, the results of which are expected shortly.