4 drug traffickers nabbed with contraband

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, October 14

Sona Devi, a resident of New Vishal Nagar, Kakowal Road, was nabbed from Kakowal Road on Thursday with 24 gram of intoxicating powder. The suspect has been booked under Sections 22, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act. Another drug runner, identified as Vinod Jaiswal New Madhopuri, was arrested from T-point on Gehlewal-Rahon road yesterday while carrying 20 gram of heroin. A case under Sections 21, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered in this regard.

Two other suspects, identified as Pawan Kumar of Talwandi Kalan and Avtar Singh of Gobind Nagar, were nabbed on Thursday with 1,200 tablets of psychotropic drug (Alprazolam) and 25 gram of heroin, respectively. Both suspects have been charged under the relevant sections of the NDPS Act.