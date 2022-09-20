4 dupe people on pretext of selling mobiles, nabbed from Samrala Chowk

Ludhiana, September 19
The city police have arrested four UP-based conmen who were cheating buyers on the pretext of selling mobile phones to them. The suspects, nabbed from Samrala Chowk on Sunday, were identified as Mohammed Tassavvur, Nafees Ahmed, Asif Ali and Ass Mohammed, all residents of Muzaffarnagar, UP.
They were booked under Section 420 of the IPC for fraud and cheating.
A police party on a patrol duty on Shingar Cinema Road had received a tip-off that the suspects were cheating buyers by showing them original mobile phones and then selling them phone shells, kept under a glass box in a pouch, and claiming that they were selling cell phones at far less price than market rates.
Search of the suspects led to the seizure of two motorcycles (bearing registration numbers UP 12AY 8666 and UP 12AY 7706), a mobile phone without SIM card, 71 mobile covers with zip and five phone shells in plastic covers and Rs 4,200 in cash.
The police said probe was in progress in the matter.
