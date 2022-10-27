4 fresh Covid cases in Ludhiana dist

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 26

Four fresh cases of Covid-19 were reported from the district on Wednesday.

Civil Surgeon Hitinder Kaur said 1,13,592 positive cases have been reported from the district and 15,295 from other districts or states so far. The virus has claimed the lives of 3,018 patients of the district and 1,141 of other districts or states to date. Of the 15 active cases in the district as of Wednesday, 14 patients were in home isolation and one was hospitalised.

COVID-19 figures

Samples 40,18,116

Positive 1,13,592

Active 15

Deaths 3,018