4 fresh dengue cases confirmed

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 21

Four fresh cases of dengue were confirmed in the district on Thursday.

One case each has been reported from Kali Sadak, Kesar Ganj Mandi, Model Town and Pakhowal. Nine cases of dengue were also confirmed in the district yesterday.

According to the Health Department, there are 21 active cases in the district, with 17 patients from urban areas and four from rural areas. Thirteen of these patients are undergoing treatment at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), five at Deep Hospital, two at Jain Hospital and one at GTB Hospital.

The Health Department has confirmed that a total of 241 positive dengue cases have been reported in the district so far.

