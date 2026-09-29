4 gold medals, three records: Ludhiana student scripts Commonwealth powerlifting history

A CT University student produced a stunning show at the Commonwealth Powerlifting Championship in Winnipeg, Canada, winning four gold medals and setting three records in the junior 76-kg category.

Sneha Gharami’s performance was built on strength, discipline and years of relentless training.

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The championship was held from September 17 to September 27.

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Sneha, who hails from West Bengal and is a BA second-year student, dominated all three individual disciplines, winning gold in the squat, bench press and dead lift. She then added the overall gold medal with an impressive total of 500 kg.

She lifted 190 kg in the squat, 120 kg in the bench press and 190 kg in the deadlift, with each of the three performances earning her a new championship record. The four-gold haul marks a significant international achievement for the young lifter and brings laurels to the country.

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Sneha’s performance was particularly notable for its consistency. Rather than relying on one standout lift, she delivered record-breaking performances across all three disciplines before completing the competition with the overall title.

Sneha said the championship had provided her with valuable competition exposure and helped her understand the demands of performing at an international level.

Talking to The Tribune, Sneha said competing at the level had given her valuable experience and helped her learn how to handle the pressure of an international championship. “I hope this experience will help me perform even better in future tournaments,” she added.

Ludhiana Weightlifting Association general secretary Parvesh Chander Sharma hailed Sneha for her outstanding achievement, saying her performance in Winnipeg is a testimony to her hard work, determination and growing potential.

Sharma, who himself struck Commonwealth Games gold in 1990 at Auckland, New Zealand, expressed confidence that the young powerlifter has a bright future ahead and, with continued training and exposure to high-level competitions, can achieve greater success on the international stage.

University authorities also congratulated Sneha.

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