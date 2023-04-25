4 held for 'conspiring' to rob filling station

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 24

The police claimed to have foiled a robbery attempt by arresting four persons. The suspects were allegedly conspiring to rob a fuel station. The police claimed that the suspects were associated with a gang involved in looting and snatching incidents.

Those arrested have been identified as Jaspal Singh of LIG Flats, Jamalpur Colony, Sandeep Kumar of Bhamian Khurd village, Karan Sahni of Guru Arjan Dev Nagar and Amar Sahni of Ram Nagar. The police said one more accused, Hardeep Singh Harry, a resident of Guru Arjan Dev Nagar, managed to flee. He was yet to be arrested. The police alleged that four sharp weapons were recovered from them.

Investigating officer ASI Gurmeet Singh said the police got a tip-off about the suspects hatching a conspiracy to execute a robbery at a fuel station from a vacant plot behind a fish market near Buddha Nullah on the Tajpur Road. The police conducted a raid and arrested four suspects, while one person managed to flee.

A case has been registered. The suspects were today produced before a court, which remanded them to 3-day police custody.