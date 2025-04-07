DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Ludhiana / 4 held for resorting to hooliganism, firing

4 held for resorting to hooliganism, firing

The Police Division 5 on Saturday registered a case against seven unruly persons and arrested four of them. The suspects were resorting to hooliganism outside the Gate No. 2 of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU). Manpreet Singh Sekhon, a resident of...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 05:59 AM Apr 07, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

The Police Division 5 on Saturday registered a case against seven unruly persons and arrested four of them. The suspects were resorting to hooliganism outside the Gate No. 2 of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU).

Manpreet Singh Sekhon, a resident of Dakha, Maninder Singh of Buraj village, Bathinda, Sandeep Singh of Khara village in Mansa, Pardeep Singh of Daad village, Harsimrat Singh and Ammu of Mansa and Gurvinder Singh, a resident of Ludhiana, were booked in the case.

Investigating officer ASI Gurmej Lal, on whose complaint an FIR was registered, said he, along with a police team, was present near Bhai Bala Chowk on April 5 to keep a tab over anti-social elements. During patrolling, the police received a tip-off that Manpreet, Maninder, Sandeep, Harsimrat, Ammu, Gurwinder, and Pardeep and other unidentified persons were quarrelling and resorting to hooliganism in front of Gate No. 2 of the PAU. As per information, the suspects had created an atmosphere of fear by firing shots in the air, putting the lives of people in danger.

Advertisement

He said the police reached the scene and arrested Manpreet, Maninder, Sandeep and Pardeep and seized one .32 bore pistol with magazine, one cartridge, one empty shell, a firearm licence (of Manpreet) from them. Now, the police have launched a manhunt to nab the remaining suspects.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper