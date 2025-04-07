4 held for resorting to hooliganism, firing

The Police Division 5 on Saturday registered a case against seven unruly persons and arrested four of them. The suspects were resorting to hooliganism outside the Gate No. 2 of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU).

Manpreet Singh Sekhon, a resident of Dakha, Maninder Singh of Buraj village, Bathinda, Sandeep Singh of Khara village in Mansa, Pardeep Singh of Daad village, Harsimrat Singh and Ammu of Mansa and Gurvinder Singh, a resident of Ludhiana, were booked in the case.

Investigating officer ASI Gurmej Lal, on whose complaint an FIR was registered, said he, along with a police team, was present near Bhai Bala Chowk on April 5 to keep a tab over anti-social elements. During patrolling, the police received a tip-off that Manpreet, Maninder, Sandeep, Harsimrat, Ammu, Gurwinder, and Pardeep and other unidentified persons were quarrelling and resorting to hooliganism in front of Gate No. 2 of the PAU. As per information, the suspects had created an atmosphere of fear by firing shots in the air, putting the lives of people in danger.

He said the police reached the scene and arrested Manpreet, Maninder, Sandeep and Pardeep and seized one .32 bore pistol with magazine, one cartridge, one empty shell, a firearm licence (of Manpreet) from them. Now, the police have launched a manhunt to nab the remaining suspects.