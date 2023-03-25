4 held for snatching, 9 mobiles recovered

Ludhiana, March 24
The Focal Point police today claimed to have nabbed four mobile snatchers and recovered nine mobile phones, a motorcycle and two sharp weapons from their possession.
The suspects have been identified as Angad Kumar, alias Rambo, of Mundian, Akhilesh Kumar Tiwari of Jhabewal, Dhiraj Kumar of New Moti Nagar and Vikas of Bhamian Kalan.
The SHO, Focal Point, Inspector Amandeep Singh Brar, in a statement issued said Vijay Kumar of Jain Colony had lodged a police complaint stating that he was working at some factory in Focal Point as a marketing executive. On March 21, he was standing outside the factory where four motorcycle-borne persons cornered him. They pointed a sharp weapon at him and snatched his mobile phone.
“When they were fleeing, he stopped a car-borne person and they started chasing the suspects. About a km away from the scene, the suspects rammed their motorcycle into some commercial vehicle. Angad and Akhilesh were cornered by the complainant after which the police reached the place to arrest them. Later during the questioning of the duo, the other two accused were also nabbed,” Brar said.
Inspector Brar said so far no past criminal record of the suspects had come to the fore and further probe was still on to check their involvement in loot incidents.
