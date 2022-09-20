4 held for snatching, theft incidents

Ludhiana, September 19
The police arrested four suspects from different places in the city on Sunday and made seizures of one stolen motorcycle and six mobile phones.
Mobike used in crime seized
In one of the cases, the complainant told the police that two persons, riding a Bajaj Platina motorcycle, had snatched his mobile phone and fled. The police apprehended one of the suspects, Sukhwinder, and made recovery of the motorcycle used in the crime and the snatched mobile phone from him. He has been booked under Section 379-B of the IPC.
Two of these, Sumeet and Monu, both residents of EWS Colony, were nabbed during the investigation of a snatching incident reported by Amarjit Mukhia, a resident of the same colony. He said when he was returning home at around 10 pm, two persons accosted him and fled after snatching Rs 5,000 and his cell phone. The police recovered the mobile phone from the suspects and booked them under Sections 379-B and 34 of the IPC.
In another incident, Sukhwinder Singh, a resident of Sattowal village, was arrested from Kakowal Road during the investigation of a complaint of snatching lodged by Rajesh, a resident of Hira Nagar. The complainant told the police that two persons, riding a Bajaj Platina motorcycle (PB 10CA 9224), snatched his mobile phone and fled. The police apprehended one of the suspects, Sukhwinder, and made recovery of the motorcycle used in the crime and the snatched mobile phone from him. He has been booked under Section 379-B of the IPC. The other suspect remains at large.
A police party, deployed on a patrol duty near Greenland School, arrested a man on the basis of a tip-off about his involvement in cases of thefts and snatchings. The suspect has been identified as Phool Mohammed, a resident of Basti Mani Singh, and the police have seized four stolen mobile phones from his possession. A case under Section 379-B of the IPC has been registered.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India reacts sharply to Khalistan referendum, presses Canada for action
Govt has described so-called Khalistan referendum as a ‘farc...
Will prefer to die in free democracy of India rather than among 'artificial' Chinese officials: Dalai Lama
Tibetan spiritual leader made these remarks during a two-day...
Punjab special Assembly row: AAP govt goes on offensive; Bhagwant Mann to call session again on September 27
MLAs march to Governor’s house in protest as governor had re...
Mega crackdown on PFI, 106 functionaries arrested in NIA's raids in 15 states over terror funding charges
PFI calls for a dawn-to-dusk 'hartal' in Kerala on Friday, t...
MEA warns employment seekers against lucrative IT job offers in Thailand
As many as 32 Indians trapped in Myanmar’s Myawaddy area aft...