4 held for snatching, theft incidents

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, September 19

The police arrested four suspects from different places in the city on Sunday and made seizures of one stolen motorcycle and six mobile phones.

Mobike used in crime seized In one of the cases, the complainant told the police that two persons, riding a Bajaj Platina motorcycle, had snatched his mobile phone and fled. The police apprehended one of the suspects, Sukhwinder, and made recovery of the motorcycle used in the crime and the snatched mobile phone from him. He has been booked under Section 379-B of the IPC.

Two of these, Sumeet and Monu, both residents of EWS Colony, were nabbed during the investigation of a snatching incident reported by Amarjit Mukhia, a resident of the same colony. He said when he was returning home at around 10 pm, two persons accosted him and fled after snatching Rs 5,000 and his cell phone. The police recovered the mobile phone from the suspects and booked them under Sections 379-B and 34 of the IPC.

A police party, deployed on a patrol duty near Greenland School, arrested a man on the basis of a tip-off about his involvement in cases of thefts and snatchings. The suspect has been identified as Phool Mohammed, a resident of Basti Mani Singh, and the police have seized four stolen mobile phones from his possession. A case under Section 379-B of the IPC has been registered.