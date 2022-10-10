4 held in snatching, theft cases

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, October 9

The city police arrested three snatchers and a thief on Saturday. A stolen mobile phone was recovered from the suspects.

The three persons, Deepu, a resident of Sherpur Kalan, Sachin, a resident of Keerti Nagar, and Balwant Singh of Moti Nagar, were arrested by the police from the Dugri Dasehra Mela Ground. The police acted on a tip-off that the suspects were involved in several cases of thefts and snatchings. The police said a stolen mobile phone and one datar (sword) were seized from the suspects, who were booked under Section 379-B of the IPC.

In another incident, staff of MK Syntex Factory in Guru Nanak Nagar on Tajpur Road apprehended a thief, identified as Jaskaran Singh, a resident of Bhamian Kalan, when he had entered the factory premises with the intention of stealing on Saturday night. Amandeep Singh, the manager of the factory, told the police that spare electric motors kept in their factory were being stolen on a regular basis and the staff had been told to remain watchful. The suspect was apprehended when he entered the factory and handed over to the police, he said. The police have registered a case under Sections 454, 457 and 380 of the IPC.