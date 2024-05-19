4 held with 3 kg opium, Rs 1 lakh

Ludhiana, May 18
The Khanna police arrested four persons and seized 3 kg of opium and Rs 1 lakh drug money from them. The police also impounded their car (bearing registration number DL 10 CA18029).
They have been identified as Manpreet Singh of Gaushala chowk in Khanna, Roshal Lal of Payal and Sudhir Kumar and Sourav of UP.
Khanna DSP Harjinder Gill said the police had received a tip-off, after which they intercepted their car at the Amloh chowk. During checking, opium and drug money were seized from the car and they were nabbed. A case has been registered.
