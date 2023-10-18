4 held with 67-kg poppy husk in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 17

The Ludhiana police claimed to have nabbed four drug peddlers in separate incidents and seized 67 kg of poppy husk from their possession.

A case under the NDPS Act was registered against them yesterday.

ADCP (crime) Rupinder Kaur Sran said on Monday, a team of the anti-narcotics cell-2 was patrolling on the Cycle Valley road where on suspicion a three-wheeler was stopped for checking. During search, a bag containing 35 kg of poppy husk was seized by the police. The occupants were on the way to supply poppy husk to their clients in the city. After registering a case, the suspects, identified as Narinder Singh, alias Nikka, and Guriqbal Singh, alias Pallin, were arrested.

In the other case, the anti-narcotics cell nabbed two peddlers, Sharannjit Singh, alias Sarabjit, of Haibowal Kalan and Rajinder Singh, alias Babbu, of Moti village on Monday. They were arrested from the Ramgarh area when they were on the way to deliver 32 kg of poppy husk to their clients in a three-wheeler. A case under the NDPS Act was registered by the police against the duo.

The ADCP said Rajinder had a criminal past as three cases of drug smuggling were registered against him at police stations in Ludhiana, Jagraon and Sangrur, respectively. Now, further probe was on in the case to bust the entire drug supply line.