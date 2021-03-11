4 held with drugs, liquor in Ludhiana

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, May 22

The police have arrested four peddlers from different parts of the city on Saturday.

In the first case, the police recovered 35-gm heroin from Ashok Kumar, a resident of Hargobind Nagar, who was nabbed from Issa Nagar Puli. He has been booked under the NDPS Act.

Dalbir Singh of Panjdhera near Goindwal, was held with 15-gm heroin at Talwandi Kalan village. The accused has been booked under the NDPS Act.

In the third incident, the police arrested Santokh Singh of Heeran village and recovered 2-kg poppy husk from him. He has been booked under Sections 15, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act.

In another incident, Deepu of Prem Nagar was nabbed with 18 bottles of rum. He has been booked under Sections 61, 1 and14 of the Excise Act.