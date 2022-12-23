4 held with narcotics, Rs 2.25L drug money

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Dec 22

CIA unit of Mahorana in Amargarh subdivision arrested four persons on the charge of selling drugs and narcotics in Malerkotla and Ludhiana districts.

Twenty boxes of liquor smuggled from Chandigarh, 255 gm of heroin, one pistol, two live cartridges and drug money worth Rs 2.25 lakh were seized from the suspects nabbed in two separate incidents.

The accused were identified as Beant Singh of Wajidpur (Badeshan) in Sherpur police station, Abdul Gaffar, alias Sonu, of Sadatpur in Sandaur police district, Simarjit Singh, alias Roda, of Sherwani Kot in Sandaur police station and Ayub Khan, alias Sonu, of Malerkotla.

Malerkotla SSP Avneet Kaur Sidhu said cops led by in-charge CIA Mahorana Harjinder Singh had arrested the accused from different places when they were going to distribute drugs and narcotics among their regular customers on Wednesday.