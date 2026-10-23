4 illegal colonies, two buildings razed in GLADA crackdown

The Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) on Thursday demolished four unauthorised colonies and two illegal buildings in parts of the district as part of its drive against unplanned development.

The drives were carried out in Bhattian, Bahadurke, Kakowal, Noorwala and Sujatwal villages on the directions of GLADA Chief Administrator Vikas Hira.

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Officials said the drive aimed to curb illegal construction and prevent people from being cheated by developers selling plots in unauthorised colonies.

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The action followed notices served on the developers, who had failed to stop or remove the illegal constructions.

GLADA officials said the drive passed off without opposition. The authority is planning more such operations in coming weeks to check unauthorised construction at an early stage.

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Chief Administrator Vikas Hira appealed to the public not to buy plots or buildings in unauthorised colonies. He said residents of such areas could face problems due to the lack of basic facilities, including water supply, sewerage, roads, electricity and other civic amenities.

The official also advised prospective buyers to verify the status of colonies and projects against the approved and regularised colony list available on the official website of the Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority before investing their hard-earned money.