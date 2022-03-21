4 iPhones stolen from amusement park locker

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 20

Four iPhones were stolen from F2 Raceway (amusement park) in South City during the Holi celebrations. The phones were kept in lockers provided by the management.

Complainant Amit Singla of Ferozepur Road told the police that on March 18, he along with his friends went to celebrate Holi at F2 Raceway. They all were allotted locker No 64 in which he and his friends Palak Garg, Jasraj and Ishwarjit Singh kept their phones and locked it.

“After celebrating Holi, when we all friends returned to the locker room, we were shocked to see the broken lock of the locker. We asked the management of F2 Raceway but they didn’t give any satisfactory reply after which they lodged a complaint with the police and yesterday a case was registered,” revealed the complainant.

Investigating officer ASI Rajinder Kumar said the footage of CCTV cameras is being scanned to get clues about the thieves.