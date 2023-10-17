4 juveniles booked for sexually assaulting boy at school

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 16

Four boys have been booked for the alleged sexual assault of a 12-year-old boy in the Old Madhopuri area of Ludhiana.

The incident occurred last month in a private school where the victim is enrolled in Class VI but the victim’s family only became aware of the incident a few days ago. The suspects, aged between 13 and 16, are also students of different schools.

The father of the victim reported to the police that his 12-year-old son had been sexually assaulted by four of his friends. It was on October 14 when his son disclosed the matter while crying. The complainant alleged that the suspects, who are his son’s friends, convinced his son to go with them to play at the school in the evening on September 6. However, instead of playing, they took him to a room on the third floor of the school. Afterwards, they threatened and sexually assaulted the victim, he alleged.

A case has been registered against the suspect at the Division Number 3 police station under Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.