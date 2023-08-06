4-kg heroin seized in Amritsar

Amritsar: Two days after the State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) arrested a drug peddler Shinder Singh of Bute Dian Channa at Mehatpur in Jalandhar, more contraband was seized on his disclosure.
Shinder was arrested with 6 kg heroin and Rs 1.5 lakh of drug money on Thursday.
DGP Gaurav Yadav said during interrogation, Shinder revealed that he had concealed 4-kg heroin beneath a road at his native Bute Dian Channa village. He said the SSOC had reliable inputs that Shinder and his accomplices had procured a big consignment of heroin pushed into the Indian territory by Pak-based smugglers in the Ferozepur sector.
