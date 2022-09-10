4 Khanna cops fail dope test

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 9

After the dope test result of four cops of the Khanna police came positive, the Senior Superintendent of Police, Dayama Harish Kumar, immediately ordered departmental action against them. The four cops include three Sub-Inspectors and one Head Constable.

DSP Harpal Singh confirmed to The Tribune on Friday that secret information was received about four cops, who were taking drugs. To clear the doubt, their dope test was conducted by the Khanna police yesterday and they tested positive.

“The SSP immediately ordered departmental action against these four cops. These cops have been asked to prove if they have any plea or any reason to defend departmental action against them. If cops will not be able to prove, they may also face suspension,” the DSP added.

The DSP said the Khanna police have been conducting dope test of policemen at regular intervals. This was being done to ensure that cops do not fall prey to the menace of drugs, the DSP added.

In this case, senior officials had some doubt that three Sub-Inspectors and one Head Constable were taking drugs. Hence their dope test was conducted.

Sources said cops alleged that they were not taking drugs rather they were on some medication due to which their dope test came positive. But they have to produce necessary evidence to save their skin.