4 land in Khanna police net with charas, opium

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 24

The Khanna police today claimed to have nabbed four persons and seized drugs from them in separate incidents. Three of the suspects were nabbed with one kg of charas and another person was arrested with one kg of opium. Cases under the NDPS Act were registered against the suspects in both incidents.

Khanna Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Amneet Kondal addressed a press conference regarding the matter on Friday.

Kondal said yesterday the Samrala police, under the supervision of DSP Waryam Singh, had laid a naka at a strategic spot in Samrala and stopped a car (bearing registration no. HP39A7744) for checking. During the search, 1 kg of charas was seized from the vehicle. The three occupants of the car, identified as Acchar Singh, Mukesh and Hemraj, all residents of Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, were arrested by the police.

The SSP said they had concealed the narcotics beneath the driving seat in the car.

“The smugglers had brought the drug from Kasol, near Kullu, and they were going to supply the same to their clients in Khanna. The suspects had already supplied narcotics to their clients in Khanna four times in the recent past. In further questioning, the trio can make big disclosures about the supply chain and some major recovery can also be made, “ Kondal said.

The Samrala police yesterday also nabbed a smuggler, Hari Nandan, of UP and recovered 1 kg of opium from his possession.

The SSP said the Samrala police had laid a naka on a road for routine checking where on suspicion, the pedestrian was stopped. During the checking, opium was seized from him. During preliminary questioning, the suspect said he was supposed to supply opium to his client in Ludhiana at Rs 1.4 lakh per kg.

The official said now, further probe in the case would be conducted to bust the entire drug supply chain.