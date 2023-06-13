4 land in police net for inmate's murder at 'de-addiction centre'

Our Correspondent

Payal, June 12

The police solved a murder case in which supervisors of an illegally-run drug de-addiction centre under the banner of an educational institute at Payal dumped the naked body of an inmate after killing him over seven weeks ago.

Four persons, including the manager of the centre, were arrested from different places on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday while one suspect is still at large.

The role of a YouTuber from Doraha, who had allegedly been supporting illegal activities at the centre, had also come under the scanner after he uploaded a video apprehending false implication in the case.

The arrested suspects have been identified as manager Parneet Singh of Payal and his associates, Harmanpreet Singh, Vikram Singh and Gurwinder Singh, all residents of Daheru village in Ludhiana district. Pardeep Singh of Brahampur village in Raikot subdivision is yet to be arrested. The deceased has been identified as Amandeep Singh of Bhoye village in Amritsar.

Had an individual at the centre not dared to depose against the suspects, the murder could have gone untraced as the supervisors of the centre had claimed that the victim had been discharged on April 21, the fateful day.

Fateh Singh Fatta of Mehma Pandori Chatiwind in Amritsar alleged that his friend Amandeep Singh was beaten to death by the suspects on April 21. He said the suspects destroyed his body after locking all incumbents inside the centre.

Fatta and Amandeep had joined the de-addiction centre running under the banner of Guru Kirpa Vidyalya, Payal, just a few months apart.

According to the complainant, the incumbents are allotted different chores by the management from time to time, and those performing poorly are usually subjected to physical thrashing.

The accused had beaten Amandeep Singh with sticks on the fateful as he had not washed the clothes to their satisfaction. He allegedly succumbed to injuries and the suspects dumped his body in a nearby canal after locking other people inside the centre.

“When Amandeep died, they took his body from the centre and locked us inside the centre,” Fatta told the police, adding that the others at the centre were told that Amandeep had been sent home by them.

It was on Saturday that the victim’s relative, Ravinder Singh, came looking for him and came to know about the sequence of events, leading to the murder of his cousin.

The police registered an FIR against the suspects on Sunday and initiated a probe.

Payal DSP Harsimrat Singh Chhetra claimed that sustained investigations had enabled the police to crack the murder, which remained unnoticed for seven weeks.

“It was only after a relative of the victim approached us that we undertook sustained interrogation of some persons and found that the suspects had beaten Amandeep mercilessly on the fateful day and dumped his naked body in a canal near Dhamot,” said Chhetra, adding that the clothes and other belongings of the victim were burnt to destroy the evidence.

The DSP said the role of the YouTuber was yet to be ascertained. “It is too early to declare anyone innocent or guilty but we will not spare anyone who is found involved in the crime,” said Chhetra.