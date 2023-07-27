4 land in police net for selling hookahs, e-cigarettes to youth

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 26

The Police Division 5 today claimed to have arrested four persons on the charges of selling hookahs, e-cigarettes and other banned tobacco products. The police also seized 19 hookahs, 25 hookah pipes, 11 e-cigarettes, 30 plastic boxes of hookah flavours and 231 other hookah flavours from the suspects.

They have been identified as Vishawjit Prasad, Vikas Kumar, Santosh Kumar and Neeraj Kumar. One of the suspects who managed to give the slip to the police was identified as Dev Raj.

Joint Commissioner of Police (JCP) Saumya Mishra in a statement issued said the city police had recently launched a special drive against the sale of hookah and other related banned tobacco products. Several raids were conducted which had led to the arrest of several sellers along with the seizure of hookahs.

Mishra said the police received a tip-off that Chaurasia Paan Point on the Malhar road was selling hookahs and banned tobacco products to youngsters. Accordingly, a raid was conducted by the police, which led to the arrest of four suspects from a shop.

A case under Sections 6, 7, 20 and 24 of The Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act, Section 4,5 of the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act was registered against the suspects. Now, further questioning of the suspects was on to inquire from where they have been bringing these banned products and from how long the suspects are into the illegal trade.

Despite repeated raids and action against shopkeepers running paan shops located on the Malhar road, the adamant sellers have refused to give up as they have been continuously selling banned products such as hookahs and e-cigarettes for years. When the police take action, the shopkeepers would stop selling the banned products but after a few days they again resort to the illegal practice.

Despite raids, shops resort to illegal practice

