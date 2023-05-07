4 land in police net with heroin in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 6

The city police yesterday arrested four persons in separate drug smuggling cases and seized 77 gm of heroin from their possession.

In the first incident, the Ladhowal police arrested Sarabjit Singh of Bhatha Dhuha village and seized 43 gm of heroin from his possession. Investigating officer ASI Gurmeet Singh said a tip-off was received that the suspect was standing on a road in Hambran to deliver heroin to his clients.

The police party conducted a raid and nabbed him along with the drug.

In another case, the Meharban police arrested two smugglers, Jaswinder Singh of Mangli Tanda and Shanu of the Jagirpur road area, and seized 29 gm of heroin from them. SI Jugeshwar Sharma

said the police party was conducting a routine checking at Gonsgarh village where on suspicion the scooter-borne duo was signalled to stop for checking. During their frisking, 29 gm of heroin was seized from them.

The police arrested Mansimranjit Singh of Shimlapuri and seized 5 gm of heroin from him. The suspect was arrested from Gobind Nagar in Shimlapuri.

Separate cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act were registered against the suspects.