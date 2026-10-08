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Home / Ludhiana / 4 Ludhiana schoolgirls selected for national cricket tournament

4 Ludhiana schoolgirls selected for national cricket tournament

Vaidehi Duggal named captain of state U17 team, Manya Verma to lead U19 squad

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Anil Datt
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:38 AM Oct 08, 2026 IST
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DAV Public School, Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar, cricketers with their coach Amandeep Singh.
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As many as four promising cricketers from DAV Public School, Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar, brought laurels to the institute and the city as they made a strong mark in the Punjab Schools Inter-District Cricket Championships. The tournaments were organised by the Education Department, Punjab.

Three of the school’s players—Vaidehi Duggal, Karanveer Kaur and Pranika Jain—were selected for the national championship in the under-17 category after trials at Doraha Public School, Doraha. The fourth student, Manya Verma, was selected for the U19 team.

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Vaidehi Duggal was also appointed captain of the U17 squad. Manya Verma has been entrusted with the captaincy of the U19 side.

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In the U17 championship held at Mohali, the DAV trio played a key role in Ludhiana’s campaign. The tournament featured 23 teams from across the state.

Left-arm spinner Karanveer bowled economically and claimed crucial wickets. Right-arm pacer Pranika Jain impressed with disciplined new-ball bowling throughout the tournament.

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Skipper Vaidehi Duggal emerged as one of Ludhiana’s key performers with an impressive all-round display. Opening the innings, she amassed 190 runs, including two half centuries, in five 15-overs-a-side matches. She also made a valuable contribution with the ball, claiming six wickets with her off-spin.

Her best effort came against Sangrur in a crucial match as she remained unbeaten on 60 off 38 balls. Her match-winning knock helped Ludhiana secure victory and eventually finish second runners-up in the championship.

The U19 games were played at Ferozepur and included 19 teams.

Ludhiana skipper Manya Verma also made a significant contribution. As an opener, she scored 158 runs in four innings, including two half-centuries. Her best knock was an unbeaten 67 off 40 balls against Gurdaspur, which played an important role in Ludhiana’s campaign as the team also finished second runners-up in the tournament.

According to DAV Public School cricket coach and in-charge Amandeep Singh, the performances of the players reflected their hard work, discipline and commitment. The school management congratulated all four players and wished them success in future competitions.

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