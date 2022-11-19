 4 make it to U-17 Cricket Tourney : The Tribune India

4 make it to U-17 Cricket Tourney

Girl students of DAV Public School flash victory sign.



Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: Four students of DAV Public School, BRS Nagar branch, have been selected to represent Ludhiana in the Punjab State Girls U-17 Cricket Tournament scheduled to be held at Fatehgarh Sahib from November 22. Harshika Dhammi, Nivedita Ghai, Avinika Arora and Mishika Sood were selected from the school at the selection trials conducted by Punjab Education Department here at Hara Cricket ground. Principal JK Sidhu congratulated the girls and their coach Amandeep Singh on the achievement.

Inter-Play Way Schools Sports Meet

Ryan International School organised an Inter- Play Way Schools Sports Meet on November 18. Four play way schools — Jack and Jill Play Way School, Aadharshila Convent School, Sunrise Play Way School and Little VIPs Play Way School — participated in the event. The participants were shortlisted for flat race, hurdle race, fill-the-bucket race and zigzag race. Winners were felicitated towards the end of the meet and the organisers wished them luck for their future.

Campaign on water crisis

Students of BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School took the initiative to make the local communities aware about the importance of clean water for a better future. The initiative was taken in collaboration with nine other city schools. The students carried banners and placards carrying messages such as ‘Save Water,’ ‘Save Rivers,’ ‘Plastic-Free India,’ etc. An awareness session on how micro plastics were entering into the soil and water bodies and harming the ecosystem was conducted by environment manager Vipra. Principal Anuja Kaushal thanked the participating schools for the contribution in the initiative.

Interaction programme at school

An interaction programme was organised by the Department of Anatomy, Dayanand Medical College & Hospital, for the students of Modern Secular Public School, Shergarh Cheema, Malerkotla. Dr Sandeep Puri, Principal, DMCH, motivated the Class X students to take up Medicine as a career. The students were informed about organ donations. They were told that various vital organs like heart and liver could be donated after death.

Seminar on drug abuse

An NGO, Sahyog, conducted an awareness seminar on drug abuse at Guru Nanak Public School, Sarabha Nagar. School principal GS Nagi welcomed the dignitaries. Students were given tips save them from the evil of drugs. School director Surinder Singh assured the team members that the school would always provide cooperation in such seminars. The Jas Riaz group performed a play on the effects of drugs on the family of the user.

Slogan-Writing, Poster-Making Contest

The Red Ribbon Club of Doraha College of Education, under the guidance of principal Sandeep Sawhney and in-charge Harpreet Kaur, conducted a slogan-writing and poster-making competition on various topics, including AIDS, TB awareness, blood donation and drug awareness. Assistant professors Poonam Nanda and Amritpal Kaur were the judges for the competition. /OC

