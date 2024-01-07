4 make vain bid to commit theft at bank

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 6

Thieves made a vain attempt to commit theft at a branch of Punjab and Sindh Bank on Tajpur road on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. They had to flee when the people residing nearby woke up and raised the alarm. Bank officials also reached the scene after receiving information about the incident.

CCTV cameras had captured the suspects and the police launched a probe to identify them.

Priya Puri, a bank official, said the incident occured around 2.30 am on Saturday when the suspects first broke open the main entrance door and barged into the bank. They ransacked the entire bank and also tried to break open the main safe but failed to failed in their attempt. The residents after noticing the presence of some miscreants inside the bank woke up and raised the alarm. Following which, they escaped from the spot.

She said she and other bank officials reached the bank and it was found that cash and other valuables were intact as it was a failed bid by the thieves.

CCTV footage revealed that two thieves had entered the bank while two kept maintaining vigil outside.

The Ludhiana police after registering a case against the unidentified suspects, launched a probe in the matter.