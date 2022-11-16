4 minor children involved in begging rescued, rehabilitated

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, November 15

Taking cognisance of the news report, ‘Children’s Day is just another day for these deprived kids’, which appeared in these columns on Tuesday, the district administration today rescued four minor children, who were involved in begging, here.

The action was taken by the District Child Protection Committee (DCPC) on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik.

District Child Protection Officer (DCPO) Rashmi Saini told The Tribune that a team of the DCPC visited various parts of the city during the day and traced four minor children, who were covered in the news report, while begging near the Pavillion Mall traffic light point.

“The children were rescued from the spot and shifted to a child care centre for their future rehabilitation,” she said, while stating that the parents of the rescued children, who belong to the BPL category, were also counselled not to push their minor children for drudgery and begging.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner has asked the DCPC to act tough against the child labour and child begging menace. She has called for strict action against those pushing minors to labour and begging.

The news report had highlighted that even the amended Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, which was enforced across the country from October 10, 2006, has also failed to serve the purpose.

A majority of the underprivileged children to whom The Tribune spoke on the birth anniversary of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru had no idea of Children’s Day and were least concerned about it. For those who are only acquainted with strong hunger pangs, which cannot be pacified for want of food, cakes and balloons are alien terms.

Probably Pandit Nehru did not envisage it this way when he talked of his vision of Indian future. Just to procure two meals a day – burdened with full day’s drudgery – these unfortunate children looking for saleable material from littered garbage, cleaning utensils at dhabas and tea-sellers, begging at public places, breaking bricks and doing anything, their tiny hands and feet cannot even manage, has become a common sight in this part of region.